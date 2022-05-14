(Alexandria, MN)--The National Weather Service out of Chanhassen surveyed the damage in the Alexandria area on Thursday. Their survey crew has determined that the damage in Douglas County was caused by a tornado (rating undetermined) in northwest Alexandria, plus straight-line winds north of Alexandria. They say these straight-line winds were from 90-100 mph.
In addition, they have determined that the damage in Pope County was caused by straight-line wind damage. Officials say these wind speeds were around 80 mph. Straight-line wind damage was found from Starbuck to Lowry, and also in the Cyrus area.
The National Weather Service says as more information comes their way, they will put out a tornado rating for the event in Alexandria. It appears that that it will be an EF1 tornado based on the damage from the area.
Clean up continues throughout central and west central Minnesota from Thursday's storm event.