(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that parts of central, west central, and southern Minnesota have an elevated chance for wildfires through Monday night. The says that the elevated fire weather conditions are due to low relative humidity.
Officials remind you to be careful with matches and around fires.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
330 AM CDT Mon Jun 12 2023
MNZ041>045-047>070-073>078-082>085-091>093-WIZ014>016-023>028-130830-Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Elevated fire weather conditions possible due to low relative humidity.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.
Low relative humidity levels may produce elevated fire weather conditions through Wednesday. Officials remind you to be careful with matches and around fires.