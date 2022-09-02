Gov. Walz says Minnesota is investing in free nursing assistant training

(Gov. Tim Walz picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Tim Walz says the state is investing $2.4 million to continue Minnesota’s free nursing assistant training program through February. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative recruited and trained nearly 1,400 students statewide last year for careers in health care. The program pays for the costs of training, tuition, books, uniforms, and certification exam fees. Minnesota State University-Mankato is offering the classes in September and October. There’s more information about the courses on the Minnesota Office of Higher Education’s website.

Tags