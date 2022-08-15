(St. Paul, MN)--The 15,000 member Minnesota Nurses Association is voting today (Monday) on whether to strike at hospitals in the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports at a date to-be-determined, if contract negotiations remain stalemated. M-N-A union President Mary Turner says chronic staffing shortages endanger patient safety and put Minnesota on the verge of a health crisis with nurses leaving the bedside. Executives at Methodist, North Memorial, Fairview, and Children’s hospitals say they’re disappointed nurses’ union leadership “has rushed into their strike authorization vote and continues to reject our offer of an outside mediator.”
Nurses strike vote set for today (Monday) for nurses in portions of Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Two-year-old is injured in crash in Douglas County
- U of M doctor says pandemic is taking its toll on people
- Missing teen found safe and to be reunited with her family
- Two people injured in crash in Otter Tail County
- School board race numbers are in from Tuesday's Primary election
- Sheriff Troy Wolbersen and members of the Sheriff's Posse honor one of their own
- Alexandria Education Foundation and Athletic Foundation name new executive director
- Robbie Vee performs to a packed courthouse lawn in Alexandria on Thursday night
- Jodi Holmquist and Tyler Holmquist both join us on this week's One on One to talk about a tragic accident
- Alexandria Police Department asking for your help locating missing teen