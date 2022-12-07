Strike averted by nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas

(Courtesy: Minnesota Nurses Ass

Duluth, MN)--It looks like a major nurses' strike is over before it got started.  A tentative agreement has been reached with several hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas.  The deals come less than a week after the Minnesota Nurses Association notified 16 hospitals of walkouts by as many as 15-thousand nurses later this month.  A strike date was set for December 11th through the 31st.  Nurses now must vote on the tentative agreements reached by their union and hospital negotiators

Tags