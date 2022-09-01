Nurses set to go on strike September 12th

(Courtesy: MNA)

(St. Paul, MN)--Officials say that 15,000 Minnesota nurses will strike for three days at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area in what the union calls the largest private sector nurses strike in U.S. history. Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says it’s about putting “patients before profits” and retaining staff. The strike is set to begin at 7 a.m. September 12th and end at 7 a.m. September 15th. Union leaders have the option of pushing it back or calling off a strike if there’s progress in contract talks. The strike would impact Essentia and Saint Luke’s in Duluth, and Allina, Health-Partners, North Memorial, M Health Fairview and Children’s in the Twin Cities.

