(St. Paul, MN)--A Minnesota National Guard nurse is being honored with the nation's highest flight award. Major Katie Lunning was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on Saturday. She was honored for her actions following the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide attack. Lunning aided the injured and evacuated 22 patients in the aftermath of the attack. She is the second nurse to earn the award and the first in the National Guard. Lunning is one of 12 women in the military to receive the award.
Nurse being honored with the Distinguished Flying Cross in Minnesota
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
- One person dies after crash in central Minnesota, man charged with vehicular homicide
- Weak system could bring some additional snow to Minnesota next week
- Authorities are looking for missing teen, asking for your help
- Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Hilltop Lumber acquires a fourth location in Minnesota
- This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
- This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in North Dakota
- New minimum wage now in effect in the new year
- Heavy snow forecasted across much of Minnesota, Alexandria 4-8 inches expected