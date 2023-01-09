Major Katie Lunning honored with the nations highest flight award

(Courtesy: U.S. Military/U.S. Airforce)

(St. Paul, MN)--A Minnesota National Guard nurse is being honored with the nation's highest flight award.  Major Katie Lunning was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on Saturday.  She was honored for her actions following the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide attack.  Lunning aided the injured and evacuated 22 patients in the aftermath of the attack.  She is the second nurse to earn the award and the first in the National Guard.  Lunning is one of 12 women in the military to receive the award.

Tags