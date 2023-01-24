(Lake Pepin, MN)--Officials are warning people about the risks of ice fishing in Minnesota. A half a dozen vehicles fell through the ice on Lake Pepin over the weekend. Witnesses say the vehicles were parked together on the ice, which wasn't thick enough for the weight. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says vehicles should park at least 50 feet apart on the ice and move every two hours.
Numerous vehicles fall through the ice over the weekend on Lake Pepin
