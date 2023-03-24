Plant to temporarily power down to fix new leak

(File photo)

(Monticello, MN)--Xcel Energy's Monticello nuclear plant is temporarily powering down after a new leak of a radioactive chemical was discovered.  The company says the new leak of tritium-laced water was detected on Wednesday.  Xcel says hundreds of gallons of the tainted water have leached into groundwater.  Officials say the new leak poses no risk to the public or the environment.

