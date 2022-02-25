The DNR is reminding everyone that this is the time of year when anglers and hunters need to buy new fishing and hunting licenses.
The DNR says that Minnesota fishing, hunting and trapping licenses for 2021 expire Monday, Feb. 28. Licenses for 2022 are now available wherever fishing and hunting licenses are sold, online, by telephone at 888-665-4236.
All 2022 fishing licenses become effective Tuesday, March 1. The DNR says that new licenses are required for 2022 hunting and fishing seasons that continue past Feb. 28.
For more details go to the DNR website.