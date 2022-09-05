(Alexandria, MN)--You may have noticed a beautiful sight recently with the northern lights clearly visible in the northern sky. One of Patty Wicken's friends shared with us this picture of the northern lights taken from L'Homme Dieu Bay.
Scientists say that the northern lights, or aurora borealis, "are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth's atmosphere." They most often display in a "greenish color." However, you may also witness shades of red, yellow, and blue when conditions are just right.
The northern lights are best seen in Minnesota in the fall and winter months.