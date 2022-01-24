(Minneapolis, MN) -- A non-profit organization is seeking donations for hundreds of Afghan refugees who are moving to Minnesota. A spokesperson for the group Alight says more than 250 families are expected. Financial contributions can be made online, but a spokesperson says donations of items like pillows, bedding, food, and furniture are also being sought. Former Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton and U-S Senator Amy Klobuchar are asking state residents to help the refugees – who often have very few possessions.
A group in Alexandria, called Lakes Area Sponsor Circle, is also hoping to bring in an Afghan refugee family.