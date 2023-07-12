(Undated)--Two jackpots continue to grow. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to over $550 million for just the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history. This comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The next drawing is set for Friday.
Also, the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million for Wednesday night's drawing. The cash option for that jackpot is an estimated $366.2 million. The jackpot currently ranks as the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot.
Experts say that the overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.