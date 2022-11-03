(Undated)--There was no winner in the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. Officials say that the prize will now grow to an estimated $1.5 billion for the next drawing this Saturday. (November 5th)
Officials say the jackpot will roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night. The white balls were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball 23.
Here in Minnesota, there was a $1 million winner last night. That ticket was reportedly sold at the Kwik Trip in Hinckley.
Officials say that here in Minnesota there were also three $50,000 winners with those tickets sold in Coon Rapids, Roseville, and Litchfield.