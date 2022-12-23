(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation has enacted a no travel advisory on Friday on state and federal highways in the following counties due to whiteout conditions:
In Big Stone, Stevens, Swift and Traverse counties: All state and federal highways
- In Wilkin County: All state and federal highways south of Highway 210, including Highway 210 from Breckenridge to Fergus Falls
- In Grant County: Highway 59 south of Barrett, and Highway 27 west of Hoffman
- In Pope County: Highway 28 west of Starbuck, and Highway 29 south of Starbuck
View 511mn.org for more specific route information.
No Travel Advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of whiteout conditions and drifting snow; and, some weather conditions can be life-threatening for stranded travelers.
MnDOT snowplows continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or