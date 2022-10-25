Student testing scores drop in Minnesota

Undated)--Eighth graders in Minnesota own the worst national math scores in three decades.  The Minnesota Department of Education reported Monday that the average score on this year's assessment was 280 out of 300 possible points.  That's an eleven-point drop in average math scores on the assessment since they were last administered in 2019.  Meanwhile, fourth graders also performed significantly worse in math and reading than they did three years ago.

