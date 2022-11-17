(Undated)--Minnesota fire departments are getting access to new mapping technology. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety State Fire Marshall Division launched its Fire Risk Analysis Tool this week. The tool is being described as "Google maps for fires." The mapping system has incorporated data collected since 2004. Minnesota DPS leaders say the information will help fire departments understand the fire risks in their areas and analyze the likelihood of future fires.
New tool available for fire departments across the state
