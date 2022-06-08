Minnesota Department of Health

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Health)

(St. Paul, MN) -- A new online dashboard by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) allows Minnesotans to find out if their system’s water has any level of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says the “vast majority” of public water systems in Minnesota that have completed testing have “either no detections of PFAS or have levels below the current state levels of health concern.” The statewide testing effort has completed assessment in 401 of approximately 900 public systems in the state. Higher levels of exposure to PFAS are associated with a wide range of human health effects, including higher cholesterol, changes to liver function, reduced immune response. and thyroid disease.

