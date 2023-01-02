DEED says minimum wage rise now in effect with the new year

(Courtesy: Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry)

(Undated)--A new minimum wage is now in effect for Minnesota.  The state's Department of Labor made adjustments for inflation, which began on Sunday.  This changes the hourly minimum wage offered by large employers to $10.59.  DEED says for employers who make less than 500-thousand dollars in annual gross revenue, the hourly wage will be $8.63.

