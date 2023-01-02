(Undated)--A new minimum wage is now in effect for Minnesota. The state's Department of Labor made adjustments for inflation, which began on Sunday. This changes the hourly minimum wage offered by large employers to $10.59. DEED says for employers who make less than 500-thousand dollars in annual gross revenue, the hourly wage will be $8.63.
New minimum wage now in effect in the new year
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
- Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash
- Carlos Correa could still land back with the Twins
- Snowfall totals released from Christmas Day into early Monday
- A wintry mix of precipitation is possible late tonight into Thursday
- Two passengers arriving at MSP cited for fighting
- "Impactful" storm likely next Monday and Tuesday in Minnesota
- Snow and freezing drizzle possible to close-out 2022
- Banks and post offices all closed today due to federal holiday
- One person is injured in crash in Otter Tail County