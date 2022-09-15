New jobs report to be released Thursday morning

(St. Paul, MN)--We’ll find out later this morning (10am) if Minnesota’s unemployment rate held steady in August. In July it hit an all-time low of one-point-eight percent. DEED Commissioner Steve Grove says Minnesota has a very different economy that even just five or six months ago, and the year-over-year and month-over-month job growth and dropping unemployment rate are positive signs that the state has a strong and stable economy. Minnesota gained 19-thousand-100 jobs in July.

