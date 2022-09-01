(Glenwood, MN)--Doctors are needed everywhere, but many might prefer to live in a bigger city. Not Dr. Rebeka Srbu, the new family medicine physician with obstetrics at Glacial Ridge Health System in Glenwood. After living most of her life near Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Srbu (pronounced SIR-boo) knew she wanted to live and have a medical practice away from the fast pace of a big city.
“My parents immigrated from Serbia to a suburb of Detroit, and that’s where my younger sister and I were born and raised,” said Dr. Srbu. She added, “We both went into medicine – she is a physician’s assistant in Michigan.”
Dr. Srbu graduated Magna Cum Laude from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences. Moving south to Tennessee, she completed medical school at Lincoln Memorial University DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine and returned to Michigan for a Family Medicine residency at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
When considering where they wanted to live after her residency, she and her significant other knew they wanted to be in a smaller community with lakes nearby. “We have a lot of lakes in Michigan, but not as many as Minnesota,” shared Dr. Srbu during GRHS’ annual Ladies on the Lake cruise in mid-August. Everyone aboard agreed, that this is a beautiful place to live and welcomed her to Glacial Ridge.
When visiting Glenwood earlier this year, Dr. Srbu recognized the friendly, supportive medical staff and specialists at GRHS who are committed to caring for this community. She and her significant other were also impressed with the community and incredibly beautiful area. Realizing this was their new place to call home, the couple moved from Michigan and added a dog to their family. “We look forward to being part of this community and enjoying all that the lakes have to offer,” said Dr. Srbu.
Dr. Srbu is a board-certified doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO) specializing in family medicine with obstetrics and cesarean sections. She joined Glacial Ridge in August 2022 and has special medical interests in pediatrics, obstetrics, women’s health, emergency medicine, and adult medicine.
When she’s not delivering babies or caring for others, Dr. Srbu enjoys reading, cooking, hiking, being on the lake, and exploring new restaurants.
Learn more about Dr. Srbu at www.glacialridge.org/Srbu or call Glenwood Medical Center at 320-634-5157 to make an appointment.