(Alexandria, MN)--The Spruce Hill Park Archery Range is now open and ready for archers. This exciting, new opportunity is available at a beautiful park located in the northeast part of Douglas County.
“This range shows the amazing group effort of the county, sporting clubs and associations and young people interested in archery,” says Douglas County Parks Superintendent Brad Bonk. “The targets are up, so it’s time for archers to test and improve their skills.”
There are six block shooting targets at distances of 15 to 60 yards and there are stands for storing bows and arrows as archers prepare or conclude their practice. Much of the initial costs were shared by the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, Parkers Prairie Sportsmen’s Club and Viking Sportsmen. Participants in the Alexandria middle school National Archery in the Schools Program helped make the targets. That program is for boys and girls in grades 6 – 12.
All recreational archers are welcome to use the new range. No crossbows are permitted. Range rules are clearly posted and include never shooting when someone is downrange and shooting only from the established firing line.
Bonk hopes an archery club or two will form to increase use of the range. “This is just the beginning,” he says. “We know there is a lot of interest in archery, and we look forward to seeing this range succeed beyond expectations.”
Spruce Hill Park is located in Spruce Hill Township at 13148 Spruce Hill Park Rd NE, Miltona. That’s five miles east of Highway 29 and County Road 5.