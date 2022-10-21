New Amazon delivery center coming to Fergus

(Courtesy: Greater Fergus Falls)

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Officials say that construction is underway on an Amazon delivery center in Fergus Falls.  The nonprofit economic development organization Greater Fergus Falls says the facility is part of the redevelopment of the former Sunmart property on West Lincoln Ave. in Fergus Falls.  The facility is likely to create up to 150 new jobs.  The 17,000 square-foot facility is set to open in 2023.  

