(Undated)--Minnesotan who are feeling pressure, can now activate an easy way to find mental health support in a crisis. Starting this Saturday, anyone can dial 988 to reach a trained crisis counselor to help them wherever they live.
Officials say there were over 10,000 hospital visits for self-harm injuries in Minnesota from 2016 to 2020.
The new 988 lifeline will reportedly connect callers to one of over 200 call centers, four of which are located here in Minnesota. The call centers will be able to connect callers to specific resources quickly.