(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota’s net farm income was nearly a record high in 2021. University of Minnesota Extension economist Pauline Van Nurden says 2021 “actually ranks second among the historical records.” Only 2012 was higher for net farm income. High commodity prices have been the primary driver as the median net farm income reached more than 166-thousand-200 dollars in 2021 ($166,262).
Crop farms averaged just over 210-thousand dollars a year ago, while pork producers earned an average of 429-thousand-420 dollars. As for this year, Van Nurden calls the outlook very uncertain.