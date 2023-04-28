(Undated)--The nearly-new overpass at the junction of Highways 29 and 55 in Pope County would be named in honor of slain Deputy Josh Owen -- an amendment the Minnesota Senate added Thursday to its transportation budget bill. Alexandria Senator Torrey Westrom says it was the topic of a local on-line discussion. He says "constituents and people that wanted to make sure Josh Owen's contributions to the Pope County community and as a deputy would be remembered for a long time."
Deputy Owen was fatally shot by a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call. Thousands attended his funeral last Saturday in Glenwood.