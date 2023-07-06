(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities say a group of around 40 young people shot fireworks at locals, as police say it was another chaotic Independence Day. The group reportedly aimed the explosives at people and police officers from the Plymouth Avenue Bridge the evening of July 4th, into the early morning of July 5th. A 17-year-old was arrested for launching mortars at Park Police. The crowds dispersed by about 2 a.m.
A group of more than a hundred young people also caused property damage on James Avenue near Bde Maka Ska for several hours.