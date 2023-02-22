(Undated)--The National Weather Service is updating their snowfall timing with this winter storm. They say that another band of snow will lift up from Iowa and overspread the region by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This band will contain the bulk of the snow from this system and last through Thursday. Strong winds will be a factor Wednesday into Thursday that could create white-out conditions at times. Widespread 8 to 12 inches of snow will be likely, with locally higher amounts of 15 inches or more of snow across much of the state.
The Alexandria area will likely see the majority of the heaviest snow moving in after 6 p.m. tonight.
For the latest on the roads call 511.