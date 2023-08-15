(Undated)--The National Weather Service is showing where some of the heavier rainfall amounts fell across the state from Sunday into early Monday. They say a more precise map will be available tomorrow (Wednesday) once the 24-hour reports are all received.
Officials say the 48-hour radar estimated precipitation map shows that some reports had some very heavy rainfall around the state. They say that Kimball is the winner with nearly 5 inches of rain. However, locally near Lake Carlos north of Alexandria 5.10 inches of rain was reported.