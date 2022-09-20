Secretary of State Steve Simon to visit colleges today

(Photo courtesy: National Voter Registration Day)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is visiting some colleges today (Tuesday) to promote National Voter Registration Day. He says registering to vote in Minnesota is simple -- it can be done in person or online at MNvotes.dot.gov. Simon says he’s visiting colleges today because young voters tend to vote at lower rates than the rest of us. Election day this year is Tuesday, November 8th.

