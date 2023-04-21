(Undated)--Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a day where any old, unused or expired prescription drugs can be gotten rid of safely. Community Medical Services Outreach and Programs Manager Seneca Kruger says these events mean more then just waste management. She says they are "important because they open up bigger conversations about opioid use, around the importance of the lives of and health of people who use drugs."
Kruger also says the more the "conversations people have about drug users and the bigger picture, the better care and support they can receive."