National Hunting and Fishing Day set for Saturday

(Courtesy: National Hunting and Fishing Day)

(Washington, DC)--Congressman Tom Emmer is sponsoring a resolution honoring the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day this Saturday.  Emmer says that he’s proud to lead the effort to honor the traditions of American hunters and anglers and recognize their contributions to conserving America’s great outdoors. National Hunting and Fishing Day was established in 1972 by President Richard Nixon. Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens Saturday morning.

