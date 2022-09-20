National Guard WMD training exercise set for Tuesday in Twin Cities

(Photo courtesy: Minnesota National Guard)

 Staff Sgt. Luther C. Talks

(Minneapolis, MN)--The Minnesota National Guard is leading a training exercise today (Tuesday) involving a weapons of mass destruction incident at a water filtration plant in the Minneapolis area. Participating agencies will practice skills in hazardous materials operations, urban search and rescue, mass casualty decontamination, reconnaissance, sampling, laboratory analysis, medical triage, and command and control. Army Lieutenant Colonel Scott Hawks says the 55th Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team is an asset at the state, regional, and federal level. The goal is to strengthen agency partnerships and become more effective in the event of a real-world incident.

