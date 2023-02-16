(Clay County, MN)--The Minnesota National Guard was activated due to the recent winter storm. The National Guard provided emergency help in western and northwestern Minnesota. Governor Tim Walz declared the peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to help stranded motorists in Clay County after heavy snow and strong winds created blizzard conditions across western and northwestern Minnesota.
Interstate 94 between Fergus Falls and Moorhead and other state highways were closed for a time due to the winter storm. The roads are open once again.
For the latest on the roads call 511.