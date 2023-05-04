(Alexandria, MN)--It’s National Day of Prayer today. (Thursday) Locally, there was a walk at Veteran’s Memorial Park at 7 a.m. Then at 6:30pm this evening, the event will continue at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria. Organizers say there will be a time of worship led by area musicians, and so much more. Maureen Eigen says it will be a special time this evening as everyone will have a chance to pray for the community.
The event will feature praying over seven key sectors of our community, with individuals from each area leading us in prayer. Everyone is welcome to the event.