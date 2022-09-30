(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County say the deaths of a couple have been ruled a murder-suicide. The two have now been identified as Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, husband and wife, of Detroit Lakes. Law enforcement says the cause of death of Stacy Stearns has been ruled as a homicide, and the cause of death of Steven Stearns has been ruled a suicide.
According to the report, the couple along with their two dogs were found dead at a residence in Lakeview Township on Tuesday.