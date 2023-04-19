(Golden Valley, MN)--MnDOT say that multiple sections of Minnesota highways are closed because of flooding as spring snowmelt swells rivers. MN Highway 67 is closed in both directions at 266th Avenue north of Granite Falls. MN Highway 22 is closed in both directions between County Highway Nine and Foster Court south of Richmond. MN Highway47 is closed in both directions between 317th Avenue Northwest and 325th Avenue Northwest north of St. Francis. MN Highway 60 is also closed between McDougall Avenue and Hiawatha Drive West in Wabasha.
For more on the roads go to the MnDOT website.