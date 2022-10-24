(Undated)--Some much-needed rain fell across the state of Minnesota on Sunday evening as a cold-front and a low-pressure system pushed across the region. The most rain reportedly fell in Roseville where 2.00 of rain fell. Grand Marais was close behind as they picked up 1.42 inches of rain on Sunday.
Closer to home, Alexandria received .38 inches of rain, Miltona had .57 inches, Kensington reported .82 inches, while Deer Creek had .30 inches.
The National Weather Service says that some additional rain is possible for Wednesday night into Thursday as another disturbance is forecasted to arrive.