(Minneapolis, MN)--Flights are generally back to normal today (Thursday) at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after the FAA grounded all flights yesterday morning. However, the impacts of the major outage were still being felt in a big way yesterday afternoon and evening. MSP's website showed 16 flights were cancelled and nearly 90 were delayed as of noon yesterday. However, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson told KARE 11 that delays were already likely after a winter storm left the Twin Cities covered in ice Wednesday morning.
MSP International Airport generally back to normal after flight delays
Mark Anthony
