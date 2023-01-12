Flights cancelled on Wednesday due to FAA computer glitch

(Minneapolis, MN)--Flights are generally back to normal today (Thursday) at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after the FAA grounded all flights yesterday morning.  However, the impacts of the major outage were still being felt in a big way yesterday afternoon and evening.  MSP's website showed 16 flights were cancelled and nearly 90 were delayed as of noon yesterday.  However, a Metropolitan Airports Commission spokesperson told KARE 11 that delays were already likely after a winter storm left the Twin Cities covered in ice Wednesday morning. 

