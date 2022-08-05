(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Starting Monday, Aug. 8, weather permitting, for approximately three weeks, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 29 in Alexandria. Crews will be removing and replacing existing pavement messages between McKay Avenue and Interstate 94. Some of the work will be performed at night to help minimize traffic backups.
MnDOT says to:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change
- Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
- Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times
For more on this project and others go to the MnDOT website.