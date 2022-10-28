(Glenwood, MN)--It was good to see motorists being able to travel on the new bridge over the railroad tracks near Glenwood as the Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened Highway 29 on Thursday.
The highway had been closed since April for construction of the new overpass.
MnDOT says that motorists are still urged to watch for workers along the roadside, and expect occasional lane closures, as crews will be on-site over the next couple of weeks for cleanup work, weather permitting.
This year’s work marked the completion of a two-year project to construct an overpass bridge on Highway 29.