(Erdahl Township, MN)--A motorcyclist has been injured in a crash Saturday afternoon in Grant County.
The crash reportedly took place on Highway 79 west of County Road 10 in Erdahl Township east of Elbow Lake.
According to the report, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Anthony Kellen, 62, of Foley, was traveling westbound on Highway 79 when it collided with a Case farm tractor that was traveling westbound on Highway 79. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Elbow Lake Hospital in Elbow Lake with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Case Patriot, Devin Nelson, 25, of Evansville, was not injured.
The incident remains under investigation.