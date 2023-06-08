(Benton County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck east of Foley. Responding first responders reportedly arrived on the scene and found Ricky Karsch, 57, of Rice, unresponsive with life-threatening injuries. Deputies learned that Karsch was the driver and lone occupant of the motorcycle. He was airlifted to the hospital and was pronounced dead. The driver of the pick up truck suffered only minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.