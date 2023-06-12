(St. Cloud, MN)--A motorcyclist has died in a crash after he eluded police in central Minnesota. The incident took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 15 in St. Cloud. Officials say Jacob Olson was one of three motorcyclists who sped away from police at such a high rate of speed they had to end the pursuit. A short time later, Olson reportedly struck a guardrail and was later pronounced dead.
One of the motorcyclists is reportedly cooperating with authorities, while the third still has not been located.