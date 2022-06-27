(Douglas County)--On Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single motorcycle accident on Co Rd 1 NW near the intersection with Co Rd 52 NW in Lund Township north of Evansville. The motorcycle reportedly left the roadway and the operator was seriously injured. A passenger was also on the motorcycle and was believed to also be injured.
The operator of the motorcycle, David Miller, 48, of Atwater, was flown from the scene by Life Link III Air Ambulance to an unknown medical facility. The 15-year-old female passenger from Sauk Rapids was taken by North Memorial Ambulance to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria for her injuries. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Evansville First Responders, Ashby First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance, Ashby Ambulance and Life Link III Air Ambulance.