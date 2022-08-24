(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of the man injured when his motorcycle was hit by a truck in Pope County over the weekend.
According to officials, Nathan Graves, 45, of Clara City, was traveling northbound on Highway 104 in Glenwood Township when he was hit by a truck traveling eastbound on Pope County Road 18. Graves reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to The St. Cloud Hospital.
The driver of the truck, an 18-year-old man from Alexandria, along with his two passengers were not injured in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.