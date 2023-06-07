(Minneapolis, MN)--Swarms of mosquitos are creating a nuisance around the state of Minnesota. This year's number of mosquitos have already exceeded last year's peak in some areas, with locations near bodies of water being the most severely affected. In Minneapolis, Mosquito Control District public affairs manager Alex Carlson says a wet start to the year caused more eggs to hatch, resulting in more mosquitos.
Experts recommend that people clear standing water from their yards, and wear bug spray and long sleeves to combat the issue.