(Undated)--Mosquito season is just around the corner and while Alex Carlson says they can't say for sure when they'll come, the National Weather Service's wetter-than-average Spring forecast prediction this year marks more blood-suckers. He says that "when it starts to really warm up we’re probably going to see more mosquitoes this year than in the past two years.”
Officials say that rains in June, July, and August will be an important indicator for population prediction. They recommend that you look for spots this spring that hold water in your backyards and dump the water as they're ample habitats for mosquitoes.