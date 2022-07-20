Morris Police Department to be disbanded

(Morris, MN)--Officials in Morris are planning to disband their police department. The police department has reportedly dropped to just two officers, including the chief of police.
The city is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers.
Morris has a population of 5,320 residents as of the 2020 Census. The city has budgeted for eight full-time officers along with an administrative specialist.
The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office. The police department has been around for more than 140 years.