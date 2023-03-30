(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon into early Friday, and then a Winter Storm Watch for Friday afternoon into early Saturday. Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are possible on Thursday along with heavy snow for Friday and strong winds gusting to 50 mph at times. Travel could be very difficult for Friday.
Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
411 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023
...COMPLEX PROLONGED WINTER STORM TO BRING MULTIPLE PRECIPITATION TYPES AND ASSOCIATED IMPACTS ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA THROUGH WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...
.A complex storm system developing over the Rockies will shift east into the Central Plains tonight then gradually move into the Great Lakes Friday night. Precipitation will lift north this afternoon as mainly rain but will transition to freezing rain for much of western and central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin
late this afternoon through tonight. A light icing to a couple tenths of an inch of ice accretion is likely mainly north of a line from Redwood Falls to Buffalo MN to Rice Lake WI. The precipitation will then gradually change over to snow Friday afternoon and evening, with snow heavy at times Friday night.
Snowfall amounts may range as high as 5 to 8 inches in far western MN and in western WI, with snowfall totals of 4 to 7 inches in central and eastern MN. In addition, strong winds will develop Friday afternoon which will persist through Friday night, potentially producing blizzard conditions over much of western MN and possibly into eastern MN.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of western and central MN into northwest WI for the freezing rain potential. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire coverage area north
of Interstate 90 for the combination of heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions. Stay tuned to the National Weather Service for the latest forecasts and updates on this complex winter storm.
MNZ041-301800-
/O.EXB.KMPX.WW.Y.0017.230330T2000Z-230331T1500Z/
/O.EXA.KMPX.WS.A.0009.230331T1800Z-230401T1200Z/
Douglas-Including the city of Alexandria
411 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing rain expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas County.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
